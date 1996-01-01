9. Conic Sections
The Hyperbola
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the equation of the asymptote and indicate the loci after graphing the hyperbola x2/25 - y2 = 1
y = 5x, y = -5x; Foci: (√26, 0) and (-√26, 0); Vertices: (5, 0) and (-5, 0)
y = (1/5)x, y = -(1/5)x; Foci: (√26, 0) and (-√26, 0); Vertices: (5, 0) and (-5, 0)
y = 5x, y = -5x; Foci: (√26, 0) and (-√26, 0); Vertices: (1/5, 0) and (-1/5, 0)
y = 1/5x, y = -1/5x; Foci: (√26, 0) and (-√26, 0); Vertices: (1/5, 0) and (-1/5, 0)