10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Arithmetic Sequences
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the first four terms and the last term. Also, evaluate the sum using the formula Sn = (n/2)(a1 + an).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
first four terms: 6, 12, 18, 24; last term: 660; sum: 36360
B
first four terms: 6, 12, 18, 24; last term: 660; sum: 36630
C
first four terms: 6, 18, 30, 42; last term: 330; sum: 36630
D
first four terms: 6, 12, 18, 24; last term: 360; sum: 36360