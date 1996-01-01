1. Equations & Inequalities
Linear Equations
PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following equation, try to solve for "b," and then state whether it is a conditional equation or if it has no solution.
6(b + 2) = b - 3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
b = - 5, Conditional Equation
B
b = - 3, Conditional Equation
C
b = 3, Conditional Equation
D
This equation has no solution