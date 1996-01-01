7. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Linear Programming
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Graph the following system of inequalities, and evaluate the objective function at each corner of the graphed region. Then, identify the values of x and y for which the maximum value is found.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
z(0, 3) = 18; z(0, 10) = 60; z(7, 0) = 28; maximum value: 60 at x = 0 and y = 10
B
z(0, 3) = 16; z(0, 10) = 54; z(7, 0) = 36; maximum value: 54 at x = 0 and y = 10
C
z(0, 4) = 24; z(0, 8) = 48; z(10, 0) = 40; maximum value: 48 at x = 0 and y = 8
D
z(0, 4) = 32; z(0, 8) = 52; z(10, 0) = 20; maximum value: 52 at x = 0 and y = 8