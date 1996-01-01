0. Review of Algebra
Polynomials Intro
0. Review of Algebra Polynomials Intro
52PRACTICE PROBLEM
Perform the indicated operation and write the final answer in standard form:
(9x5 - 4x4 + 5x3 - 2x2 + 0.99) - (3x5 + 4x4 - (5/3)x2 - 0.01)
What is the degree of the resulting polynomial?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6x5 - 8x4 + 5x3 - (1/3)x2 + 1, Degree = 5
B
6x5 - 8x4 + 5x3 - (1/3)x2, Degree = 5
C
6x5 + 5x3 - (1/3)x2 + 1, Degree = 6
D
6x5 + 5x3 - (1/3)x2, Degree = 6