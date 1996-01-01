0. Review of Algebra
Exponents
0. Review of Algebra Exponents
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the following sets, find A ∪ ∅, and indicate if A and ∅ are disjoint sets:
U = {34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49}
A = {36, 38, 40, 42, 44}
Given the following sets, find A ∪ ∅, and indicate if A and ∅ are disjoint sets:
U = {34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49}
A = {36, 38, 40, 42, 44}
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
{36, 38, 40, 44}; A and ∅ are disjoint sets
B
{34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49}
C
{36, 38, 40, 42, 44}; A and ∅ are disjoint sets
D
Ø