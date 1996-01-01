3. Functions
Function Composition
3. Functions Function Composition
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
Solve for f(x + h), f(x + h) - f(x), and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h for the following function.
f(x) = 4 + 3x2
f(x + h) = 4 + 3x2 + 3hx + 3h2, f(x + h) - f(x) = h(6x + 3h) and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h = 6x + 3h
f(x + h) = 4 + 3x2 + 6hx + 3h2, f(x + h) - f(x) = h(6x + h) and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h = 6x + 3h
f(x + h) = 4 + 3x2 + 6hx + 3h2, f(x + h) - f(x) = h(6x + 3h) and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h = 6x + 3h
f(x + h) = 4 + 3x2 + 6hx + 3h2, f(x + h) - f(x) = h(6x + 3h) and [f(x + h) - f(x)]/h = 3x + 3h