6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
6. Exponential and Logarithmic Functions
Properties of Logarithms
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Expand the given logarithmic expression and try to evaluate by using the properties of logarithms.
ln[(y5(√(y2 + 7))/(y + 3)6]
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5ln y + (1/2)[ln(y + 7)] + (1/2)[ln(y - 7)] - 6ln(y + 3)
B
5ln y + (1/2)[ln(y2 + 7)] - 6ln(y + 3)
C
5ln y + (1/2)[ln(y + 7)] - (1/2)[ln(y - 7)] - 6ln(y + 3)
D
5ln y + (1/2)[ln(y2 + 7)] + 6ln(y + 3)