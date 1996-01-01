4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
67PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following polynomial function, prove that it has a real zero that lies between 11 and 12.
f(x) = 7x3 - 127x2 + 536x - 74
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f(11) = 342, f(12) = 166, no sign change means the graph crossed the x-axis
B
f(11) = - 166, f(12) = - 342, no sign change means the graph crossed the x-axis
C
f(11) = - 228, f(12) = 166, sign change means the graph crossed the x-axis
D
f(11) = 228, f(12) = - 166, sign change means the graph crossed the x-axis