9. Conic Sections
The Hyperbola
Graph the hyperbola defined by y = ± √(x2 - 6) using its vertices and asymptotes. Then, determine the equations of the asymptotes and the foci.
A
Foci: (0, -2√3) and (0, 2√3); Asymptotes: y = ± x
B
Foci: (-2√3, 0) and (2√3, 0); Asymptotes: y = ± x
C
Foci: (0, -√6) and (0, √6); Asymptotes: y = ± x
D
Foci: (-√6, 0) and (√6, 0); Asymptotes: y = ± x