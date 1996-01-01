7. Systems of Equations and Inequalities
Linear Programming
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the graphed region shown, determine the value of the objective function z = 5x+4y at each of its corners. What are the minimum and maximum values of the objective function?
a) minimum = 2, maximum = 40
b) minimum = 0, maximum = 25
c) minimum = 0, maximum = 52
d) minimum = 2, maximum = 35
