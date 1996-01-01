9. Conic Sections
The Hyperbola
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Graph the hyperbola defined by x2/36 - y2/64 = 1 using its vertices and asymptotes. Then, determine the equations of the asymptotes and the foci.
A
Foci: (-10, 0) and (10, 0); Asymptotes: y = ± (4/3)x
B
Foci: (0, -10) and (0, 10); Asymptotes: y = ± (3/4)x
C
Foci: (-40, 0) and (40, 0); Asymptotes: y = ± (16/9)x
D
Foci: (0, -40) and (0, 40); Asymptotes: y = ± (9/16)x