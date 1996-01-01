4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
78PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following polynomial function, determine all the complex zeros. Write the answer in exact form.
f(x) = x4 + 8x3 + 24x2 + 32x + 16
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-2(multiplicity 4)
B
2(multiplicity 4)
C
-2(multiplicity 2) and 2(multiplicity 2)
D
-2(multiplicity 3) and 2(multiplicity 1)