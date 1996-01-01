4. Polynomial Functions
Zeros of Polynomial Functions
59PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the zeros 6 -i, 4, and -3, write the equation of a polynomial function of the least degree. The coefficient of the polynomial must be only real and take multiplicity 1 unless otherwise stated.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f(x) = x4 -13x3 +37x2 +107x -444
B
f(x) = x4 -13x3 +37x2 +107x +444
C
f(x) = x4 +13x3 +37x2 +107x -444
D
f(x) = x4 +13x3 +37x2 +107x +444