3. Functions Function Composition
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the functions f(x) = √(3x - 5) and g(x) = 2/x. Find the following function and determine its domain:
(f + g)(x)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(f + g)(x) = (x√(3x - 5) + 2)/x; Domain: [5/3, ∞)
B
(f + g)(x) = (x√(3x - 5) + 2)/x; Domain: [3/5, ∞)
C
(f + g)(x) = (√(3x - 5) + 2)/x; Domain: [5/3, ∞)
D
(f + g)(x) = (√(3x - 5) + 2)/x; Domain: (-∞, ∞)