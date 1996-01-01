10. Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Arithmetic Sequences
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the equation that describes the nth term of the following arithmetic sequence: -13, -8, -3, 2,...
Then, use the equation to determine the 35th term of the sequence.
A
an = -13 - 5n, a35 = -188
B
an = -13 + 5n, a35 = 162
C
an = -18 + 5n, a35 = 157
D
an = -18 - 5n, a35 = -193