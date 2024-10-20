Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning41m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology33m
- 11. Personality48m
- 12. Social Psychology41m
3. Biological Psychology
Cells of the Nervous System
Multiple Choice
Myelin is not continuous for the length of the axon. What structures are formed by the gaps in myelin?
A
Dendritic terminals.
B
Axon terminals.
C
Nodes of Ranvier.
D
Glial gaps.
