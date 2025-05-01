- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
Struggling with Psychology?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Receptors are parts of the nervous system that allow it to:
Watch next
Master Neurons vs. Glial Cells with a bite sized video explanation from HannahStart learning
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Neurons are the only important cell type in the nervous system.
Which of the following statements are true about interneurons?
I) Interneurons can be found in the spinal cord.
II) Interneurons only connect to motor neurons.
III) Interneurons can connect sensory and motor neurons.
_________ are responsible for sending chemical messages, and the ________ are responsible for receiving them.
The neurodegenerative condition Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is characterized by the degradation of myelin wrapping in neurons in the brain and spinal cord. Patients with MS can experience vision loss, muscle weakness, and emotional changes. Which of the following could explain these changes in MS patients?
Cells of the Nervous System practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations