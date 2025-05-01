The psychodynamic process in which a girl views her father as the object of her affection and her mother as a rival is called
Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Psychology1h 43m
- 2. Psychology Research2h 20m
- 3. Biological Psychology2h 41m
- 4. Sensation and Perception28m
- 5. Consciousness and Sleep32m
- 6. Learning1h 26m
- 7. Memory34m
- 8. Cognition37m
- 9. Emotion and Motivation35m
- 10. Developmental Psychology1h 20m
- 11. Personality1h 17m
- 12. Social Psychology1h 18m
- 13. Stress and Health41m
- 14. Psychological Disorders1h 27m
- 15. Treatment1h 24m
3. Biological Psychology
Cells of the Nervous System
Multiple Choice
Which cells of the central nervous system are primarily responsible for absorbing stray neurotransmitters?
A
Microglia
B
Ependymal cells
C
Oligodendrocytes
D
Astrocytes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that neurotransmitters are chemical messengers released by neurons to transmit signals across synapses.
Recognize that after neurotransmitters have transmitted their signal, they need to be cleared from the synaptic cleft to prevent continuous stimulation.
Identify the types of glial cells in the central nervous system (CNS) and their functions: Microglia (immune defense), Ependymal cells (lining ventricles), Oligodendrocytes (myelination), and Astrocytes (support and regulation).
Recall that astrocytes play a key role in maintaining the chemical environment around neurons, including the uptake and recycling of excess neurotransmitters.
Conclude that astrocytes are primarily responsible for absorbing stray neurotransmitters to maintain synaptic balance and proper neural function.
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Arturo is unconsciously attracted to Tommy but outwardly voices an extreme hatred of gay people. Which defense mechanism is Arturo exhibiting, according to psychoanalytic theory?
Multiple Choice
Shortly after her daughter is born, Anna's three-year-old son wants to start sleeping in the crib again. This behavior is an example of _________, according to psychoanalytic theory.
Multiple Choice
The office of one of your professors is extremely neat and tidy. All the books are carefully arranged on the shelves, and there are no papers lying about. Sigmund Freud might suggest that this person has a(n)
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the primary function of a neuron in the nervous system?
Multiple Choice
A neuron that has as its primary function the job of connecting other neurons is called a(n):
