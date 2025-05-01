Multiple Choice
Support cells in the central nervous system are collectively called:
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Neurons are the only important cell type in the nervous system.
Which of the following statements are true about interneurons?
I) Interneurons can be found in the spinal cord.
II) Interneurons only connect to motor neurons.
III) Interneurons can connect sensory and motor neurons.