Both hormones and neurotransmitters are signaling molecules. Which statement below gives a key difference between hormones and neurotransmitters?
3. Biological Psychology
The Endocrine System
- Multiple Choice
Which gland is responsible for releasing hormones that activate the sympathetic nervous system?
Which gland controls or influences all of the other endocrine glands?
Growth hormone is secreted by the
Secreted by the pituitary, _____ is a hormone that controls aspects of pregnancy.
The 'master gland' that controls or influences all of the other endocrine glands is the _____ gland.
Melatonin and thyroxin are examples of
The _____ secrete hormones that regulate sexual behavior and reproduction.
Adrenal glands produce hormones called
Collin has diabetes, for which he has to give himself insulin shots. Collin's need for insulin is most likely related to problems with his
The adrenal glands are located on top of
Which endocrine gland is located in the neck and regulates metabolism?
What is the primary role of the adrenal glands?
_____ provides energy for the brain during stress.
Which hormone is responsible for the milk 'letdown' reflex?