Which of the following functions is the limbic system most closely associated with?
A
Regulation of blood sugar levels
B
Emotion and motivation
C
Processing of visual information
D
Coordination of voluntary muscle movement
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of the limbic system in the brain. The limbic system is a complex set of structures located on both sides of the thalamus, right under the cerebrum.
Step 2: Identify the primary functions associated with the limbic system. It is mainly involved in regulating emotions, motivation, memory, and certain aspects of behavior.
Step 3: Compare the given options with the known functions of the limbic system. Regulation of blood sugar levels is primarily controlled by the hypothalamus and endocrine system, processing visual information is mainly handled by the occipital lobe, and coordination of voluntary muscle movement is controlled by the cerebellum and motor cortex.
Step 4: Recognize that among the options, 'Emotion and motivation' aligns directly with the limbic system's primary functions.
Step 5: Conclude that the limbic system is most closely associated with emotion and motivation based on its anatomical and functional characteristics.
