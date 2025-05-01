Which of the following best describes the primary function of the hypothalamus in the endocrine system according to AP Psychology?
A
It regulates the release of hormones by controlling the pituitary gland.
B
It produces insulin to regulate blood sugar levels.
C
It stores and releases calcium into the bloodstream.
D
It secretes melatonin to control sleep-wake cycles.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of the hypothalamus in the endocrine system. The hypothalamus is a brain region that links the nervous system to the endocrine system via the pituitary gland.
Step 2: Recognize that the hypothalamus controls the pituitary gland, often called the 'master gland,' which in turn regulates other endocrine glands throughout the body.
Step 3: Identify that the hypothalamus produces releasing and inhibiting hormones that signal the pituitary gland to either release or suppress hormone production.
Step 4: Differentiate the hypothalamus's function from other endocrine functions such as insulin production (which is done by the pancreas), calcium regulation (related to the parathyroid glands), and melatonin secretion (done by the pineal gland).
Step 5: Conclude that the primary function of the hypothalamus in the endocrine system is to regulate hormone release by controlling the pituitary gland.
