Damage to the insula would most likely result in which of the following deficits?
A
Difficulty with voluntary motor movements
B
Impaired awareness of internal bodily states such as hunger and pain
C
Impaired long-term memory formation
D
Loss of visual processing abilities
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of the insula in the brain. The insula is primarily involved in processing internal bodily states, such as sensations of hunger, pain, and emotional awareness.
Step 2: Review the functions associated with other brain areas mentioned in the options. For example, voluntary motor movements are typically linked to the motor cortex, long-term memory formation to the hippocampus, and visual processing to the occipital lobe.
Step 3: Compare the functions of the insula with the deficits listed. Since the insula processes internal bodily sensations, damage to it would most likely impair awareness of these internal states.
Step 4: Eliminate options that are less related to the insula's function, such as voluntary motor movements, long-term memory, and visual processing, which are controlled by other brain regions.
Step 5: Conclude that the most likely deficit from insula damage is impaired awareness of internal bodily states such as hunger and pain.
