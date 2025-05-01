Which gland in the endocrine system plays an important role in higher-level thinking and decision making?
A
Adrenal gland
B
Prefrontal cortex (though not a gland, it is the brain region responsible for higher-level thinking and decision making)
C
Pituitary gland
D
Pineal gland
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question asks about a gland in the endocrine system responsible for higher-level thinking and decision making.
Recall that higher-level thinking and decision making are functions primarily associated with the prefrontal cortex, which is a brain region, not a gland.
Review the roles of the glands listed: the adrenal gland regulates stress hormones, the pituitary gland controls various hormones but is not directly involved in cognition, and the pineal gland regulates sleep cycles.
Recognize that none of the glands listed are responsible for higher-level thinking and decision making, as this is a cognitive function of the brain's prefrontal cortex.
Conclude that the question contains a conceptual error by asking for a gland when the correct answer involves a brain region, highlighting the importance of distinguishing between endocrine glands and brain structures in psychology.
