Which of the following best describes the primary function of the prefrontal cortex in the context of the endocrine system?
A
Secreting hormones that control metabolism
B
Producing melatonin to regulate sleep-wake cycles
C
Controlling the release of insulin from the pancreas
D
Regulating complex cognitive behaviors such as decision-making and impulse control
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of the prefrontal cortex: It is a part of the brain located at the front of the frontal lobe and is primarily involved in higher-order cognitive functions.
Recognize that the prefrontal cortex is not directly involved in hormone secretion or endocrine gland regulation, such as secreting hormones for metabolism or controlling insulin release.
Identify that the endocrine system involves glands that secrete hormones directly into the bloodstream to regulate bodily functions, but the prefrontal cortex influences behavior and cognition rather than hormone production.
Note that the prefrontal cortex plays a key role in regulating complex cognitive behaviors, including decision-making, planning, and impulse control, which can indirectly affect endocrine responses through neural pathways but does not secrete hormones itself.
Conclude that the best description of the prefrontal cortex's primary function in this context is its role in regulating complex cognitive behaviors such as decision-making and impulse control.
