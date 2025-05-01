Which division of the nervous system is responsible for dilating the pupils and allowing more light to enter the eyes?
A
Sympathetic nervous system
B
Central nervous system
C
Parasympathetic nervous system
D
Somatic nervous system
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the nervous system is divided into several parts, each with specific functions: the central nervous system (CNS), the peripheral nervous system (PNS), and within the PNS, the autonomic nervous system (ANS) and somatic nervous system.
Recognize that the autonomic nervous system controls involuntary bodily functions and is further divided into the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems.
Recall that the sympathetic nervous system is responsible for the 'fight or flight' response, which includes physiological changes such as pupil dilation to allow more light into the eyes.
Contrast this with the parasympathetic nervous system, which promotes 'rest and digest' activities, including constricting the pupils to reduce light intake.
Conclude that since pupil dilation to allow more light is part of the body's response to stress or alertness, the sympathetic nervous system is responsible for this function.
