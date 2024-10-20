The heart rate slows, breathing becomes more shallow and irregular, and an EEG would show the first signs of sleep spindles in _____ sleep.
5. Consciousness and Sleep
Sleep
Pieter was lying on the couch and had fallen asleep when all of a sudden his body jerked, and he woke up because he felt like he was falling. Pieter was most likely in which stage of sleep?
Nightmares are more common in children than in adults because
Insomnia can be helped by
Which statement about sleep apnea is true?
Belen often experiences "sleep seizures" during the day. He probably suffers from
While in the middle of a conversation with his co-worker, Jackson unexpectedly slipped into a state of sleep, falling to the floor as he lost control of all the muscles in his body. Jackson appears to have a condition called
A person with sleep apnea
_____ has been used as a successful defense in some murder trials.
Sleep apnea has been shown to cause
A sudden loss of muscle tone is called
Melatonin supplements are often used to treat
Theodora suffers from an inability to get to sleep and to stay asleep. Which of the following would help Theodora with her insomnia?
Niles has begun to fall asleep suddenly during the day, sometimes in inappropriate places. Niles is most likely suffering from
Raul is a snorer who sometimes gasps for air while sleeping. Raul mostly likely suffers from