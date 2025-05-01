Which of the following statements about prescription sleep medication is true?
A
Prescription sleep medications can cause dependence if used for extended periods.
B
Prescription sleep medications are recommended for everyone with occasional insomnia.
C
Prescription sleep medications do not affect REM sleep at all.
D
Prescription sleep medications are completely free of side effects.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of prescription sleep medications, which are typically used to help individuals with sleep difficulties, especially insomnia.
Step 2: Recognize that prescription sleep medications can have side effects and risks, including the potential for dependence if used over a long period.
Step 3: Evaluate the statement that prescription sleep medications are recommended for everyone with occasional insomnia; consider that occasional insomnia often does not require medication and may be managed with behavioral strategies.
Step 4: Consider the impact of prescription sleep medications on sleep architecture, including REM sleep, noting that many such medications can alter REM sleep patterns to some extent.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement about dependence with extended use is true, while the other statements about universal recommendation, no effect on REM sleep, and being free of side effects are false.
Watch next
Master Circadian Rhythms with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah