Which statement best describes the typical sleep pattern for a normal adult?
A
A normal adult remains in deep non-REM sleep for the entire night without entering REM sleep.
B
A normal adult wakes up every 30 minutes during the night and does not experience sleep cycles.
C
A normal adult only experiences REM sleep and does not cycle through other sleep stages.
D
A normal adult cycles through several stages of sleep, including REM and non-REM, in approximately 90-minute intervals throughout the night.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that normal adult sleep consists of multiple stages, primarily categorized into REM (Rapid Eye Movement) sleep and non-REM sleep.
Recognize that sleep is organized into cycles, each lasting about 90 minutes, during which the sleeper progresses through different stages of non-REM sleep followed by a period of REM sleep.
Note that deep non-REM sleep (also called slow-wave sleep) occurs during the earlier part of the night and is not continuous throughout the entire sleep period.
Acknowledge that adults typically do not wake up every 30 minutes; instead, they experience relatively stable sleep cycles with brief awakenings that are usually not remembered.
Conclude that the best description of a normal adult's sleep pattern is one that includes cycling through several stages of sleep, including both REM and non-REM stages, in approximately 90-minute intervals.
