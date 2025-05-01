Which of the following statements about sleep deprivation is false?
A
Chronic sleep deprivation is associated with increased risk of health problems such as obesity and diabetes.
B
Lack of sleep can negatively impact the immune system.
C
Sleep deprivation can impair cognitive performance and memory.
D
Sleep deprivation has no effect on mood or emotional regulation.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of sleep deprivation, which refers to the condition of not having enough sleep. It can be acute (short-term) or chronic (long-term).
Step 2: Review the known effects of sleep deprivation on physical health, such as its association with increased risks of obesity, diabetes, and weakened immune function.
Step 3: Examine the cognitive consequences of sleep deprivation, including impairments in attention, memory, and overall cognitive performance.
Step 4: Consider the impact of sleep deprivation on mood and emotional regulation, noting that research shows it can lead to irritability, mood swings, and difficulty managing emotions.
Step 5: Identify the false statement by comparing each option to established scientific findings, recognizing that the statement claiming sleep deprivation has no effect on mood or emotional regulation is incorrect.
Watch next
Master Circadian Rhythms with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah