Which statement best describes the relationship between sleep problems and psychological adjustment?
A
Sleep problems improve psychological adjustment by increasing resilience to stress.
B
Sleep problems have no significant impact on psychological adjustment.
C
Sleep problems are only related to physical health and do not affect psychological adjustment.
D
Sleep problems are associated with poorer psychological adjustment, including increased risk for anxiety and depression.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms: 'sleep problems' refer to difficulties in falling asleep, staying asleep, or obtaining restful sleep, while 'psychological adjustment' involves how well an individual copes with emotional and social challenges.
Recognize that psychological research shows a strong link between sleep quality and mental health, where poor sleep is often correlated with negative psychological outcomes.
Consider evidence from studies indicating that sleep problems can lead to increased vulnerability to mental health issues such as anxiety and depression, which are components of poorer psychological adjustment.
Evaluate the incorrect statements by contrasting them with empirical findings: sleep problems do not improve psychological adjustment, nor are they unrelated to it; they also affect more than just physical health.
Conclude that the best description is that sleep problems are associated with poorer psychological adjustment, including an increased risk for anxiety and depression, based on the established psychological literature.
