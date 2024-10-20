Clay told his therapist about a dream he had in which he was flying on an airplane, but he was unaware of his destination. Clay's therapist explained that the flying in his dream, in its latent context, represents freedom and independence from his parents and the unknown destination exemplifies a sense of fear and doubt from no longer having parents as guides. Clay's therapist appears to be using _____ to explain his dream.
5. Consciousness and Sleep
Sleep
Sleep
- Multiple Choice
According to the _____, a dream is merely another kind of thinking that occurs when people sleep.334views
- Multiple Choice
Calvin Hall concluded that958views
- Multiple Choice
In the _____ theory, dreams are less realistic because they come not from the outside world of reality but from within a person's memories and experiences.357views
- Multiple Choice
One theory of dreaming says that the brain _____, or puts together, an explanation of the cortex's activation from memories and other stored information.314views
- Multiple Choice
If you are dreaming that a monster is chasing you, the monster is the373views
- Multiple Choice
The _____ of a dream is the actual dream itself.317views
- Multiple Choice
If your psychoanalyst tells you that your emergence from a bathtub in your dream is symbolic of being born, she is talking about your dream's308views
- Multiple Choice
Debbie's psychoanalyst tells her that the monster in her dream symbolizes her abusive father. He is discussing the dream's292views
- Multiple Choice
For which of the following would hypnosis probably be most effective?420views
- Multiple Choice
The _____ of hypnosis suggests that people who are hypnotized are not in an altered state, but are playing the role expected of them in that situation.306views
- Multiple Choice
Calvin told his therapist that he wanted to stop smoking. During the next visit, Calvin's therapist directed Calvin to focus deeply on the sound of his voice. The therapist then told Calvin to relax and that he would soon begin to feel tired. As Calvin's eyes closed, he was told to do a number of other things to which he complied. By the end of the session, Calvin no longer craved cigarettes. What happened?239views
- Multiple Choice
Aristide believes that people who think they are hypnotized are not actually hypnotized at all. In fact, they are simply acting out everything that they are being told to do by the hypnotist. Aristide's way of thinking is similar to which of the following theories?455views
- Multiple Choice
The key to hypnosis seems to be484views
- Multiple Choice
Hypnosis is unable to do which of the following?287views