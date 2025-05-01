Which of the following is considered a purpose of sleep according to scientific speculation?
A
Reducing oxygen consumption in the brain
B
Eliminating all dreams
C
Memory consolidation
D
Increasing metabolic rate
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question asks about the scientifically speculated purposes of sleep, focusing on what sleep helps achieve in terms of brain and body functions.
Recall that sleep is widely studied in psychology and neuroscience, and one key function supported by research is memory consolidation, which is the process of stabilizing and strengthening memories formed during waking hours.
Evaluate the other options: reducing oxygen consumption in the brain is not a primary purpose of sleep, as brain activity remains relatively high during certain sleep stages; eliminating all dreams is incorrect because dreaming occurs during sleep, especially REM sleep; increasing metabolic rate contradicts the fact that metabolism generally slows down during sleep.
Recognize that memory consolidation aligns with scientific theories about sleep's role in learning and cognitive function, making it the most accurate choice among the options provided.
Summarize that the purpose of sleep, according to scientific speculation, includes supporting memory consolidation rather than the other options listed.
