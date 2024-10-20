Freud used dreams as a way to get at patients'
5. Consciousness and Sleep
Sleep
Last night, Kayla thought she was awakened by a noise she heard outside of her bedroom door. When she tried to get up to see what was going on, she found she could not move. She tried to scream but could not make a sound. After several minutes, she was finally able to sit up and wondered what had just happened. The best explanation for Kayla's experience, according to sleep researchers, is that she experienced360views
_____ proposed a total of 18 instincts that drive human behavior.379views1rank
Which situation is an example of Lev Vygotsky's concept of scaffolding?351views
When Helle was born, her parents agreed to allow her to participate in a research project that investigates the development of motor skills in children. Every year, Helle's parents complete a survey answering questions about how Helle's motor skills have changed. The researchers are using only one group of parents and children for the study. Helle and her parents are participating in a study that uses a _____ design.338views
About _____ percent of people are good hypnotic subjects.358views
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
Circadian rhythms describes the variation in body temperature.74views2rank
Which of the following statements are true about the sleep cycle.
I. The sleep cycle refers to the 24-hour cycle of sleeping and waking.
II. On average, people go through 4-6 cycles per night.
III. The sleep cycle has two general phases.82views
Select the answer choice that correctly defines the EEG feature.89views
Which of the following statements are true about sleep patterns?
I. Stages 3 & 4 gets longer as the night goes on.
II. Each sleep cycle typically last between 90-120 minutes.
III. REM cycles get longer as the night goes on.46views1rank
James is a graduate student working in a sleep lab. He is analyzing EEGs, focusing on the height of the waves. Based on this information, what specific aspect of the EEGs is James studying?53views
Which of the following situations best demonstrates waking consciousness?478views2rank
On Yan's walk to campus one morning, she was thinking about what a nice day it was, how many people were already on campus, and how she had to stop by the bookstore on her way to class. Yan was experiencing401views4rank
When under the influence of a stimulant, you are likely to be in a state of641views
Antwon cannot seem to focus in class today. Though he is not asleep, his mind appears to be drifting off, leading to thoughts of his girlfriend, his job, and upcoming events of the day. Antwon appears to be in which of the following states of consciousness?353views