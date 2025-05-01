Which of the following is a neurodegenerative disease associated with abnormal sleep?
A
Generalized anxiety disorder
B
Asthma
C
Irritable bowel syndrome
D
Parkinson's disease
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'neurodegenerative disease' — these are disorders characterized by the progressive loss of structure or function of neurons, including diseases like Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease.
Step 2: Recognize that abnormal sleep patterns, such as REM sleep behavior disorder, are commonly associated with certain neurodegenerative diseases, particularly Parkinson's disease.
Step 3: Review the options given: Generalized anxiety disorder, Asthma, Irritable bowel syndrome, and Parkinson's disease, and identify which are neurodegenerative diseases.
Step 4: Note that Generalized anxiety disorder, Asthma, and Irritable bowel syndrome are not neurodegenerative diseases, whereas Parkinson's disease is a well-known neurodegenerative disorder.
Step 5: Conclude that Parkinson's disease is the correct answer because it is a neurodegenerative disease linked with abnormal sleep patterns.
Watch next
Master Circadian Rhythms with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah