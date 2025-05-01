Which of the following statements is true according to activation-synthesis theory of dreaming?
A
Dreams are exclusively produced during non-REM sleep.
B
Dreams are direct reflections of unconscious desires and conflicts.
C
Dreams serve no biological or psychological purpose and are simply meaningless.
D
Dreams result from the brain's attempt to make sense of random neural activity during sleep.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the activation-synthesis theory of dreaming, which proposes that dreams are the brain's way of interpreting random neural activity during sleep rather than meaningful messages or reflections of unconscious desires.
Recognize that according to this theory, dreams are generated primarily during REM (Rapid Eye Movement) sleep, not non-REM sleep, so the statement about dreams being exclusively produced during non-REM sleep is incorrect.
Note that the theory contrasts with psychoanalytic views (like Freud's), which suggest dreams reflect unconscious desires and conflicts; activation-synthesis theory does not support this idea.
Consider that the theory does not claim dreams are completely meaningless but rather that they are the brain's attempt to synthesize and make sense of random signals, giving them a constructed narrative.
Conclude that the true statement aligns with the idea that dreams result from the brain's effort to interpret random neural activity during sleep, which is the core of the activation-synthesis theory.
Watch next
Master Circadian Rhythms with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah