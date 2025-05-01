Which brain structure plays a role in controlling slow-wave sleep?
A
Cerebellum
B
Hypothalamus
C
Amygdala
D
Thalamus
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that slow-wave sleep (SWS) is a deep sleep stage characterized by slow brain waves, and it is regulated by specific brain structures.
Recall the functions of the given brain structures: the Cerebellum is mainly involved in motor control, the Amygdala in emotion processing, the Thalamus in sensory relay, and the Hypothalamus in regulating autonomic functions including sleep.
Focus on the Hypothalamus, which contains nuclei that regulate sleep-wake cycles, including slow-wave sleep, by controlling the release of neurotransmitters and hormones.
Recognize that the Hypothalamus interacts with other brain regions to promote and maintain slow-wave sleep, making it the key structure involved in this process.
Conclude that among the options, the Hypothalamus is the brain structure that plays a primary role in controlling slow-wave sleep.
