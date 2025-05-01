Chronic sleep debt is most likely to promote which of the following outcomes?
A
Impaired cognitive performance and increased risk of health problems
B
Enhanced memory consolidation and improved mood
C
Faster reaction times and improved decision-making
D
Decreased susceptibility to illness and higher energy levels
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of chronic sleep debt, which refers to the accumulation of insufficient sleep over an extended period, leading to a deficit in the total amount of sleep needed for optimal functioning.
Step 2: Recognize that chronic sleep debt negatively affects various cognitive functions, such as attention, memory, and decision-making, due to the brain not having adequate time to rest and recover.
Step 3: Consider the physiological consequences of chronic sleep debt, including increased risk for health problems like weakened immune function, cardiovascular issues, and metabolic disturbances.
Step 4: Evaluate the options by linking the effects of chronic sleep debt to the outcomes listed, noting that enhanced memory, improved mood, faster reaction times, and decreased susceptibility to illness are typically associated with sufficient or quality sleep rather than sleep debt.
Step 5: Conclude that the most likely outcome of chronic sleep debt is impaired cognitive performance and increased risk of health problems, as this aligns with established psychological and physiological research findings.
