Which of the following best defines a circadian rhythm in the context of AP Psychology?
A
A short-term memory process that lasts less than a minute.
B
A type of learning that occurs through association between stimuli.
C
A psychological disorder characterized by persistent sadness and loss of interest.
D
A biological cycle that repeats approximately every 24 hours, regulating sleep and wakefulness in humans.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a circadian rhythm refers to a natural, internal process that regulates the sleep-wake cycle and repeats roughly every 24 hours.
Recognize that circadian rhythms are biological cycles influenced by environmental cues like light and darkness, which help synchronize bodily functions.
Differentiate circadian rhythms from other psychological concepts such as short-term memory, associative learning, and psychological disorders by focusing on the time-based biological regulation aspect.
Recall that in AP Psychology, circadian rhythms are often discussed in the context of sleep patterns, hormone release, body temperature, and other physiological processes.
Conclude that the best definition of a circadian rhythm is a biological cycle that repeats approximately every 24 hours, regulating sleep and wakefulness in humans.
Watch next
Master Circadian Rhythms with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah