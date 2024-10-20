In Tolman's study of latent learning, one group of rats was rewarded for getting out of the maze, a second was not rewarded during training trials but was rewarded eventually, and a third group of rats was
In his study of rats in mazes, Tolman concluded that the rats in the group that did not receive reinforcement for solving the maze had662views
Learning that remains hidden until its application becomes useful is called1263views
In Köhler's experiment, Sultan the chimp first used just one stick that was lying in his cage to rake the banana into the cage, and then he learned to fit two sticks together to reach a banana placed farther away. This was an example of1658views
Further studies that followed Köhler's work with chimpanzees329views
The learning/performance distinction is a kind of495views
Köhler determined that insight350views
Seligman connects learned helplessness to330views
In Seligman's study on dogs, the dogs that were not conditioned to fear the tone737views
Which of the following individuals believed that cognition was an important part of behavior?349views
In his later studies, Bandura added the condition of _____ into his studies of children and the Bobo doll.330views
Bandura conducted some of his research to study628views
Bandura concluded that there were _____ elements of observational learning.317views
According to Bandura, to learn anything through observation, the learner must first639views
Which of the following is one of Bandura's elements of observational learning?352views