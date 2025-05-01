In classical conditioning, the association that is learned is between a:
A
conditioned response and a punishment
B
neutral stimulus and an unconditioned stimulus
C
behavior and a reinforcer
D
response and a consequence
1
Understand the key components of classical conditioning: the neutral stimulus (NS), the unconditioned stimulus (US), the unconditioned response (UR), the conditioned stimulus (CS), and the conditioned response (CR).
Recognize that classical conditioning involves learning an association between two stimuli, specifically how a neutral stimulus becomes a conditioned stimulus by being paired with an unconditioned stimulus.
Recall that the unconditioned stimulus naturally elicits an unconditioned response without prior learning, while the neutral stimulus initially does not elicit that response.
Identify that through repeated pairings, the neutral stimulus becomes a conditioned stimulus that elicits a conditioned response similar to the unconditioned response.
Conclude that the learned association in classical conditioning is between the neutral stimulus and the unconditioned stimulus, not between behavior and consequences or responses and punishments.
