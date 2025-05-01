In classical conditioning, a stimulus is used to provoke or elicit a response that __________.
A
was originally unassociated with that stimulus
B
is only observed in operant conditioning
C
is always a voluntary behavior
D
cannot be measured or observed
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key concept of classical conditioning: it involves learning through association, where a neutral stimulus becomes capable of eliciting a response after being paired with an unconditioned stimulus.
Identify the role of the stimulus in classical conditioning: initially, the stimulus does not provoke the response, but after conditioning, it does.
Recall that the response elicited by the conditioned stimulus was originally unassociated with that stimulus, meaning the response is learned rather than innate.
Recognize that classical conditioning responses are typically involuntary or automatic, not voluntary behaviors, which distinguishes it from operant conditioning.
Conclude that the correct completion of the sentence is that the stimulus provokes a response that was originally unassociated with that stimulus.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Classical Conditioning with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah