Which of the following is a similarity between classical conditioning and operant conditioning?
A
Both require the use of reinforcement schedules to shape behavior.
B
Both were developed by B.F. Skinner.
C
Both involve learning through associations between stimuli and responses.
D
Both focus exclusively on voluntary behaviors.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the basic definitions of classical conditioning and operant conditioning. Classical conditioning involves learning through associations between two stimuli, while operant conditioning involves learning through consequences of voluntary behaviors.
Step 2: Identify the key figures associated with each type of conditioning. Classical conditioning was primarily developed by Ivan Pavlov, whereas operant conditioning was developed by B.F. Skinner.
Step 3: Analyze the role of reinforcement schedules. Reinforcement schedules are specifically related to operant conditioning, where they shape voluntary behavior by providing consequences.
Step 4: Consider the types of behaviors each conditioning focuses on. Classical conditioning typically involves involuntary, automatic responses, while operant conditioning focuses on voluntary behaviors.
Step 5: Conclude that the similarity lies in the fact that both classical and operant conditioning involve learning through associations between stimuli and responses, even though the nature of these associations differs.
