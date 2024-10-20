Which psychologist is best known for working with children and a Bobo doll to study whether aggressive behavior is learned by watching others be aggressive?
6. Learning
Classical Conditioning
- Multiple Choice354views
- Multiple Choice
In a later modification of the classic Bobo doll experiment, the children who had seen a model beat up the doll and then get rewarded showed aggression toward the doll. Another group had seen the model get punished rather than rewarded. Which of the following statements about these other children is true?474views
- Multiple Choice
Sammy and his friends are watching animated fight scenes on television. Based on Bandura's findings in the Bobo doll experiment, it seems likely that later, at play, Sammy and his friends will311views
- Multiple Choice
A five-year-old watches his father dunk a basketball. Because the child is unable to reach the basket in the way his father can, the child cannot learn this behavior by observing because he cannot accomplish the step of330views
- Multiple Choice
Noah is a junior in college and has always been an average student. This semester, he has a political science class for which he feels very passionate, and he sees himself pursuing a career in politics. For the first time, he wants to do well so that he can get an "A." This is an example of which element of observational learning?253views
- Multiple Choice
_____ is learning new behavior by watching a model perform that behavior.366views
- Multiple Choice
The four elements of observational learning are attention, memory, _____, and _____.484views
- Multiple Choice
When adolescents move into Jean Piaget's final stage of formal operations, which behavior becomes possible?209views
- Multiple Choice
A child who criticizes a parent for speeding because speeding is against the law is demonstrating _____ morality.220views
- Multiple Choice
Towanda recently noticed that she has a small pimple on her forehead. She now refuses to go out in public, fearing that everyone will notice her pimple and laugh. Towanda's egocentric behavior is an example of a(n)220views
- Multiple Choice
Sixteen-year-old Esmerelda often drinks several glasses of beer and then drives herself home. When her parents express worry that her drinking and driving will lead to an accident, Esmerelda responds, "That won't happen to me. It only happens to other people." Esmerelda's thinking reflects211views
- Multiple Choice
Olivia is in peak physical health. Her senses are sharp, and her cognitive abilities are mature. Olivia is MOST likely in which age group?206views
- Multiple Choice
Yulya, age 12, regularly asks questions such as, "What if everyone just got along?" and "If I became a medical researcher, could I find a cure for cancer?" According to Jean Piaget's theory, these questions suggest that Yulya has acquired the ability to215views
- Multiple Choice
The primary task of individuals facing Erik Erikson's stage of identity-versus-role-confusion is to180views
- Multiple Choice
The search for _____ is the central theme in adolescent social and personality development.176views