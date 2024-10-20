Research suggests that once people learn something
6. Learning
Classical Conditioning
What trend did Pavlov notice that eventually became the focus of his research?
Which term describes the bell in Pavlov's experiment before the acquisition phase?
Dr. Cho runs a lab studying learning in rats. Rats typically show a fear response (like freezing) when presented with a loud noise. Dr. Cho pairs a loud noise with a flash of light repeatedly until the rats freeze at the light alone. In this study, what is the conditioned stimulus?
For higher-order conditioning to occur, a new neutral stimulus must be paired with what?
Which of the following statements are accurate?
I) A cat runs to the kitchen every time they hear kibble being poured. Over time, the also begin to run to the kitchen anytime someone pours cereal. This is an example of stimulus generalization.
II) As stimulus generalization decreases, stimulus discrimination also decreases.
III) In stimulus discrimination, a similar stimulus will not elicit the conditioned response.
Which of the following situation is an example of extinction?
After extinction, a conditioned response may reappear when the conditioned stimulus is presented again after some time. What is this phenomenon?
When children witness other children cry when getting a vaccination, and the witnesses then cry before the needle even touches them, it is an example of
Which of the following examples of change demonstrates learning?
While in the store with her little sister, Latisha decided to stop to take a look at some jewelry. As soon as she turned her head, her sister disappeared. Though it only took minutes to find her, Latisha's fear of losing her sister again caused Latisha to keep a very close eye on her from that moment on. Latisha's change in behavior demonstrates which of the following?
In defining learning, _____ refers to the fact that when people learn anything, a part of their brain is physically changed to record what they have learned, and that change remains even if the behavior does not.
Birds who find their food by sight will avoid any object or insect that simply looks like the one that previously made them sick. This is a result of
Pavlov initially set out to study the _____ of his dogs.
_____ believed that classical conditioning occurred because the conditioned stimulus became a substitute for the unconditioned stimulus when paired closely together in time.