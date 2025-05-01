In classical conditioning, what is the term for learning in which stimuli similar to a conditioned stimulus also elicit conditioned responses?
A
Extinction
B
Stimulus discrimination
C
Stimulus generalization
D
Spontaneous recovery
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of classical conditioning, where a neutral stimulus becomes a conditioned stimulus (CS) by being paired with an unconditioned stimulus (US) to elicit a conditioned response (CR).
Recognize that after conditioning, not only the original conditioned stimulus can elicit the conditioned response, but sometimes other stimuli that are similar to the CS can also trigger the CR.
Identify the term that describes this phenomenon where stimuli similar to the conditioned stimulus evoke the conditioned response; this is known as stimulus generalization.
Differentiate stimulus generalization from other related terms: extinction (the weakening of the CR when the CS is no longer paired with the US), stimulus discrimination (the ability to distinguish between the CS and other stimuli), and spontaneous recovery (the reappearance of the CR after a rest period).
Conclude that the correct term for learning in which stimuli similar to a conditioned stimulus also elicit conditioned responses is stimulus generalization.
