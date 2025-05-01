Which of the following is considered a descriptive research method in psychology?
A
Randomized controlled trial
B
Case study
C
Experimental design
D
Longitudinal intervention
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of descriptive research methods in psychology. These methods aim to observe, describe, and document aspects of a situation as they naturally occur, without manipulating variables.
Step 2: Review each option and classify it based on whether it involves manipulation or intervention (which would make it experimental) or if it simply describes phenomena.
Step 3: Recognize that a randomized controlled trial and experimental design involve manipulation of variables to test hypotheses, so they are not descriptive methods.
Step 4: Understand that a longitudinal intervention involves following participants over time with some form of intervention, which is also experimental rather than purely descriptive.
Step 5: Identify that a case study involves an in-depth, detailed examination of a single individual or group without manipulation, fitting the criteria of a descriptive research method.
