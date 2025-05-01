Which of the following is an example of a descriptive research method in psychology?
A
Naturalistic observation
B
Randomized controlled trial
C
Longitudinal intervention study
D
Experimental manipulation
Step 1: Understand what descriptive research methods are in psychology. These methods aim to observe and describe behavior without manipulating any variables or establishing cause-and-effect relationships.
Step 2: Review the options given: Naturalistic observation, Randomized controlled trial, Longitudinal intervention study, and Experimental manipulation.
Step 3: Identify that naturalistic observation involves observing subjects in their natural environment without interference, which fits the definition of a descriptive method.
Step 4: Recognize that randomized controlled trials, longitudinal intervention studies, and experimental manipulations involve active intervention or manipulation of variables, which are characteristic of experimental or longitudinal research designs, not purely descriptive methods.
Step 5: Conclude that naturalistic observation is the example of a descriptive research method because it focuses on observing and describing behavior as it naturally occurs.
