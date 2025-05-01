Which of the following study designs is considered qualitative in psychological research?
A
Randomized controlled trial
B
Case study
C
Meta-analysis
D
Correlational study
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between qualitative and quantitative research designs. Qualitative research focuses on exploring phenomena in depth, often using non-numerical data such as interviews, observations, or case descriptions.
Step 2: Review each study design option: Randomized controlled trial (RCT) is a quantitative experimental design that tests cause-effect relationships using controlled variables and random assignment.
Step 3: Meta-analysis is a quantitative method that statistically combines results from multiple studies to identify overall trends or effects.
Step 4: Correlational study is a quantitative design that examines relationships between variables using numerical data but does not imply causation.
Step 5: Case study is a qualitative design that involves an in-depth, detailed examination of a single individual, group, or event, often using rich descriptive data rather than numerical measurements.
